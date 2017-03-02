Social network dupes dad, but not me

by Ivano Abbadessa - 2017.03.02

Parents are duped more than kids over the Web. An American study conducted on a sample of young people in the age range 14 – 24 demonstrated that, compared to adults, young people exercise amazing caution when considering the authenticity of news diffused over Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or Apple News. Because, according to them, more often than not, news online is conditioned by prejudice, inaccuracy, and bias. A sort of “skeptical distrust” that pushes these individuals to do fact checking on the news that interests them most, verifying authenticity by consulting an authoritative source such as a trusted news outlet or a news aggregator like Reddit. “When Prince died” -rexplains a 22-year-old interviewed- “I read the news on Instagram and immediately thought that it was a hoax. But, when I saw it on announced on CNN, well, I then knew it was true. The same thing happened when Muhammad Ali died”.