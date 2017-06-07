Soccer super-stars convince young fans to start readding

Related:

The revolutionary Finnish idea of a school without subjects Finland has given birth to the a school that no longer teaches singular subjects. It uses a multidisciplinary approach that, on the basis of a topic, explores all subjects. History, geography, literature. This is the revolutionary educational approach launched by the Comprehensive School of Hauho. Here, it is normal to Read More.

He is the youngest Chess International Master in history His name is Praggnanandhaa Rameshbabu, but you can call him Praggu. He is an Indian chess player who, in 2016, became the youngest International Master in history, at the age of 10 years, 10 months, and 19 days. He also won the World Youth Chess Championship Under-8 boys title in Read More.

Italian schools and lgbt associations join in fighting cyber-bullying “You’re a freak of nature”, “You have mental problems”, “You should have been born a female”, “No one wants you”. These are a few of the insults that a young boy receives from social media in the video launched for the awareness campaign against cyber-bullying and homophobia, promoted throughout Italian Read More.

New generation nannies are taking courses at Scotland Yard With the terrorism alarm in England ongoing, the old figure of “nanny” is changing. Norland College, the well established institution that has been teaching refined Mary Poppins for royal families and the uper-class, since 1892, has just added special anti-terrorism lessons, taught by British ex-007. The varied and intense program Read More.

Gardening at school reduces childhood obesity Overweight children who take up gardening are more likely to lose weight in just one year. A study published in the Journal of Nutrition Education and Behavior, revealed that the gardening classes dramatically improved student's health. Researchers studied the impact of gardening lessons to children aged nine to 10-years-old at Read More.