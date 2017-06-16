Soaps made by this teenager with Down’s Syndrome drive women crazy

by Annalisa Lista - 2017.06.16

The “bath bombs” made by Morgan Tibbens, young American business woman with Down’s Syndrome have seen record sales in the U.S. Adored by many women, these special scented balls of colored soaps become effervescent upon contact with water, and are very relaxing. And teenager Morgan is well aware of this fact. For this reason she turned her passion into a business. That is booming, thanks to her secret: in addition to being made by her very able hands, each one contains 100% natural ingredients and a surprise inside, a little jewel to make the owner of the soap happy. A business venture that will not only see her accepted in the professional marketplace, as has been the case with many young people with Down’s Syndrome, like her, but will also ensure her an excellent income. Seeing as in the first months, stores in at least 7 states have asked for her products.