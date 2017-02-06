Snus as likely to cause type 2 diabetes

by Beatrice Credi - 2017.02.06

Swedish snuff is just as likely to increase the risk of developing type 2 diabetes as smoking. Snus – tobacco which is placed under the lip rather than smoked is used 19% of men and 4% of women according to Sweden’s Public Health Agency. But now, casting doubt on the perception that it is a risk-free alternative to cigarettes, a study published in The Journal of International Medicine, shows that consuming one or more pots of snus per day increases the risk of developing type 2 diabetes by 70%, the same level of risk previously shown among smokers who consume a packet of cigarettes per day. The source of the danger with snus is nicotine, which has been shown to hamper insulin sensitivity. If insulin deteriorates too much it can lead to type 2 diabetes, and snus users take in as much nicotine as smokers do. Researchers have compiled data from five different studies which followed a total of 54,500 people between 1990 and 2013 in order to analyse the effects of snus consumption.