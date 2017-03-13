Smoke marijuana whilst exercising at a new herbal gym

by Angelica Basile - 2017.03.13

This is the idea of Jim McAlpine, co-founder of Power Plant Fitness, the first gym in the world, where soft drugs are an integral part of training. It will open next May in San Francisco and according to a statement on the web site of the same name, customers will be able to smoke marijuana before, during and after their exercise session. The managers of this very particular gym believe that grass can increase the concentration necessary to perform exercises correctly and to speed recovery at the end of training. McAlpine has tested the theory on himself whilst on a sking holiday where he observed the effectiveness of a joint in helping with his downhill sking. From this experience he came up with the idea of sharing this experience with other people. However, before enrolling in classes, people have to pass a test in which they prove themselves to be strong enough to metabolize hashish.