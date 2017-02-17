Smog causes nearly 3 million preterm births per year

by Annalisa Lista - 2017.02.17

Air pollution among the causes of preterm births. A truth contained in a study by the Stockholm Environment Institute led in 183 countries. Data have shown that in 2010, 18% of preterm births, that is 2,7 millions, were due to fine particular matter (P.M. 2,5). Such results confirm that diesel vehicles, agricultural waste-burning not only affect those who breathe them but, indirectly, also a fetus in the womb. A study that represents an important starting point in the development of new prevention measures in order to reduce preterm birth, that is among the main causes of infant mortality, disabilities and other disorders.