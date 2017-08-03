Smartphones could be admitted in Italian schools

Related:

Almost all Italian students end up passing Maturity exam In Italy, this year, like last year, very few students failed the Maturity exam, the national exam given to all high-school students in their senior year (5th year). Only 0.5% of all students failed. There is another type of national exam given to junior-high school students, and here too, only Read More.

Italian university students might be able to retire earlier someday It appears that #RiscattaLaurea (RedeemingDegree)is receiving attention from Italy’s current government. In fact, the country’s Undersecretary of Economics, Pier Paolo Beretta has granted interviews in the national press and on his formal website to discuss the battle that he has been waging since April of this year. The issue is whether students will Read More.

In Trump’s America corporal punishment at school makes come-back With the new school year approaching, three Texas schools have decided to reintroduce corporal punishment for undisciplined students. Which means that teachers in the Three Rivers Schools District will be able to dust off their old wooden rulers, and get them ready for cracking the knuckles of elementary, middle, and Read More.

More chance of finding a job thanks to the Erasmus Programme Italian students who take part in the Erasmus Programme have 12% more chance of finding a job. According to AlmaLaurea that, on the occasion of the 30th birthday of this European program, has once more spread the figures of its latest report. Which states that students who decide to do Read More.

In the USA, the birthrate is healthy but gynecologists are lacking After the reinstatement of more restrictive abortion measures in the U.S., another worry among American women is the insufficient number of gynecologists and obstetricians. To bring this problem to the fore, a maxi report was released by Doximity, a social network that aggregates an brings together a community of medical professionals. According Read More.