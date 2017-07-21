Slight autism risk link to antidepressants in pregnancy

Slight autism risk link to antidepressants in pregnancyby Beatrice Credi - 2017.07.21
Children exposed to antidepressants during their mothers’ pregnancies seem to have a slightly higher risk of autism. But publishing their findings on the British Medical Journal researchers said the results should not cause alarm, since the absolute risk of a child developing autism remains very small. More than 95% of women in the study who took antidepressants during pregnancy did not have an autistic child. Several previous studies have suggested associations between antidepressant use during pregnancy and autism in offspring, but researchers say it is not clear whether this is due to the illness itself, the antidepressants, or other unknown factors.
