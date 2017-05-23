Six useful pieces of advice for dyslexic students taking State Exams in Italy

Six useful pieces of advice for dyslexic students taking State Exams in Italyby Annalisa Lista - 2017.05.23
Here are the instructions and the means for Italian students with dyslexia taking State Exams illustrated by the Associazione Italiana Dislessia (Italian Dyslexic Association) and MIUR (Ministry of Education, Universities and Research):
1) Students can use all the compensatory tools.
2) Students can use their own PC with specific learning software installed, on the condition that it is checked by the Commission to ensure that non-permitted material is not accessed during the exam.
3) Devices can be used (mp3 format) to ensure complete comprehension of texts for the writing texts. Alternatively, the Commission can select a member of their staff to read them.
4) The Commission can supply a transcription of the text on IT support for candidates who use speech synthesis.
5) Candidates may be offered more time for written tests and examiners may adopt assessment criteria that focuses on content rather than form.
6) With respect to foreign languages, students with dyslexia who have opted to be exonerated from the course during the year can undertake different tests that will result in issuing of a certificate only.
AID and MIUR have also stated that material (maps, tables, forms) produced by students should be consigned in advance to the school secretary, so that they can be stamped, signed and placed in the student’s file that will be made available during the exams.
