Six suggestions for convincing kids to eat fruits and vegetables

by Annalisa Lista - 2017.01.24

Fruits and vegetable are not kids’ favorite food, to be sure. But, to convince them to eat them, especially when the family is vegetarian or vegan, some creative suggestions from Australian nutritionist, Roslyn Giglia , of the Telethon Kids Institute, might help.

1) Experiment with as many recipes as possible to get kids used to the taste. Cut fruits and vegetables in cute, attractive ways and mix them with different ingredients.

2) Have them help in the kitchen, this way, the can touch the food themselves and get used to the colors, tastes, and smells.

3) If you have a little garden, teach the little kids how to plant fruits and vegetables and take care of and harvest them: in this way, passing down the knowledge of how important it is to eat the products of the earth.

4) Involve them in choosing fruits and vegetables when you go to the market to buy food.

5) Provide a good example with your own food choices because kids tend to imitate the eating habits of their parents.

6) Don’t use bribes or rewards, offering, for example, some type of payment for tasting broccoli or cauliflower. Most importantly, kids should learn to eat something. because they want to, not because they have to.