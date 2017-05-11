Six risk factors for endometriosis

Six risk factors for endometriosisby Angelica Basile - 2017.05.11
While the cause of endometriosis has not yet been discovered, 6 risk factors have been identified and published on www.endometriosis.org: they could lead to this pathology that 6% – 10% of women around the world are fighting:
1. Metaplasia: a change in normal tissue into abnormal, in which the endometrium takes the place of other tissue outside of the uterus;
2. Retrograde menstruation: when a part of the blood flow of menstruation contains endometrial cells and flows back into the fallopian tubes and then, back into the abdominal cavity;
3. Genetic predisposition: daughters of mothers who suffered from this illness have a higher probability of developing it;
4. Lymphatic or vascular distribution: some fragments of the endometrium arrive at the lymphatic system through blood vessels;
5. Immune system dysfunction: seeing as many women living with this condition demonstrate a lower defense to illness or immunological defects;
6. Environmental factors: specifically, certain toxins present in the air, could in some cases, impact the response of reproductive hormones and contribute to a risk of developing the illness.
