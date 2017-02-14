Six couples with Down syndrome tell us what love is

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.02.14

Agnese and Nicolò have been together for almost a year. Matteo and Giulia for 4 years and 5 months. Orazio loves Giulia’s spontaneity, her way of speaking, her eyes and…in short, everything. While Paolo likes Elizabeth because of her hair, breasts, legs, she’s funny, cheerful, playful, smiling. In essence, he likes her because she’s his girlfriend. Another Paolo, for another Giulia, has had a real love at first sight. Lorenzo thinks that Simona is his love that accepts him, he is crazy about her and does not want to lose her. These are the six couples with Down syndrome protagonists of the realized by the Italian Association for people with Down’s syndrome (AIPD) on the occasion of Valentine’s Day in order to promote the emotional reality of people with intellectual disabilities. Just over five minutes of tenderness where these boys and girls answer to questions about love, their relationship and finally they kiss passionately each other.