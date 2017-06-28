Signs to look for to see if your child has celiac disease

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.06.28

From 6 years on, if a child’s growth has halted, it could be a warning sign for celiac disease. A condition caused by introduction of gluten in their diet. Actually, this symptom is found in only 1/3 of the 50,000 pediatric cases of celiac in Italy. The remaining 2/3 of the cases involve children who are older and who have anemia that does not respond to treatment with iron, fatigue, increase in transaminases levels, weight loss, and a slowing in growth (height); without, however, the characteristic gastrointestinal symptoms of vomiting and diarrhea. These are some of the topics, among many others, that were discussed during the second conference of the Italian Society of Clinical Nutrition and Metabolism (SINuC) in Florence, Italy, that ends today. During which, it was highlighted that only 1 in 100 citizens is actually receiving a celiac diagnosis as a result of a specific test. While, nearly half of patients remains unaware of a gluten intolerance and receives no diagnosis at all.