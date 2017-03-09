Significant decline in number of Britain smokers

by Editorial Staff - 2017.03.09

The number of smokers in Britain has reached its lowest point since records began in 1974, while more than a million people say they are using e-cigarettes to help them quit smoking. According to the latest data from the Office for National Statistics, 17.2% of adults in the UK smoked in 2015, down from 20.1% in 2010. The data also shows that 2.3 million people were e-cigarette users in England, Scotland and Wales in 2015, about 4% of the population. Half of the 2.3 million who were current users of e-cigarettes at the time of the survey said they were doing it to quit smoking. A further 22% said they were vaping because it was less harmful than smoking. Only 10% said they chose to vape because it was cheaper than buying cigarettes. While 9% said they used e-cigarettes mainly because they were permitted indoors.