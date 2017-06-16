Showstopper in Serbian politics: lesbian Prime Minister

Showstopper in Serbian politics: lesbian Prime Ministerby Beatrice Credi - 2017.06.16
Woman and lesbian, new Prime Minister of Serbia, Ana Brnabic, has uprooted taboos in one of the most conservative and homophobic countries in Europe.42 years old, declared homosexual, she was just sworn in by the new president of the country, Aleksandar Vucic. “It is a great honor for me, but, at the same time, an enormous responsibility”, she declared immediately after having been sworn in. Serbia joins two other European countries headed by gay Prime Ministers: Leo Varadkar of the Republic of Ireland and Xavier Bettel of Luxemburg. But Anna Brnabic is not new to this type of honor. When she became Minister of the Public Administration in August, 2016, she was the first ever from the LGBT community to have reached a political position of this level in Belgrade.
Stories of consolation for women who discovered their husbands were gay
Girls, if you ended up marrying a gay man without having known it, the following stories should make you feel better. Even, if only to show you that you are in good company. Take the numerous wives in Hollywood, for example, whose marriages ended when “he” decided to come out, Read More.
5 key findings about LGBT Americans
The Pew Research Center has diffused five data about the LGBT community in the USA. 1) Americans are becoming more accepting in their views of LGBT people and homosexuality in general, and the number of people identifying as LGBT has grown in recent years. For example, 63% of Americans said in Read More.
Now anti-gay pride becomes a contest
A competition to award the best video that explains how to "prevent" homosexuality. The initiative that has already caused hysteria around the world, was launched in Malaysia, and is part of a more extensive governmental initiative aimed at preventing the new generations from being afflicted with this “pathology” that causes Read More.
Belgium will reimburse the cost of the antiretroviral Truvada
Hiv preventive drugs will be free of charge in Belgium. From June 1st, the government will reimburse the cost of the antiretroviral, Truvada, to individuals not infected by HIV but exposed to an increased risk of infection, in particular homosexual men. The Minister for Public Health, Maggie De Block, has Read More.
France welcomed first gay refugee from Chechnya
France has welcomed the first gay refugee from Chechnya. Joël Deumier, the president of French LGBT rights organization SOS Homophobie announced yesterday that France has started taking in gay refugees from Chechnya. France follows the example of Lithuania that a few days ago become the the first country in the Read More.
Female bisexuality in fashion as it was in ancient times
It is not by chance that there are more female than male bisexuals registered in the world. In fact, it appears that the greater inclination towards both homosexual heterosexual relationships in women is part of a primordial seduction strategy. According to researchers from the University of Nicosia, men much more Read More.