Shop window dummies encourage anorexia

Shop window dummies encourage anorexiaby Annalisa Lista - 2017.05.04
If more girls than guys are obsessed with the thigh gap it is also the fault of dummies in shop windows. At least this is what British study has claimed in a recent publication in Journal of Eating Disorder. After having visited clothes boutiques situated in two cities chosen for the sample, Liverpool and Coventry, the researchers found, in fact, that 100% of the dummies represented underweight, emaciated women. An image in direct contrast to the medical guidelines established for a healthy body weight. Hence, these models, according to the experts, are not those that women would have in mind naturally, but are the result of messages encouraging them to have fear if they do not look like these artificial women being help up as ideals. For this reason, the experts have taken a firm stance on urging the re-thinking of the types of body images promoted in shops, in order to fight against depression and eating disorders among women.
