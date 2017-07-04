Shiatsu offers new profession for blind individuals

Shiatsu offers new profession for blind individualsby Beatrice Credi - 2017.07.04
In a room with green walls and soft music, Jason Pérez, a man who was left blind after an accident, learns the art of shiatsu (massage). Here, at the Universidad de medicina oriental of Managua, Nicaragua, these courses in this antique massage technique are being offered for free to Jason: this being the only other place, after Japan, that offers these programs to visually impaired students, for no cost. Already 54 people have obtained their undergraduate degree as massage professionals and, to date, almost 9,000 patients have entrusted their bodies to these professionals’ hands: for joint problems, as well as for back or head problems. “We want to teach shiatsu in a way that allows these individuals to be integrated in our country’s society “, declared Milagros del Rosario Arana, the supervisor of the program. According to the country’s official data, more than 50,000 of Nicaragua’s 120,000 disabled citizens are unemployed. And many live on the margins of one of Latin America’s poorest populations.
