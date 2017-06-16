She sings a song of love to her brother with Down’s Syndrome

Related:

Soaps made by this teenager with Down’s Syndrome drive women crazy The “bath bombs” made by Morgan Tibbens, young American business woman with Down’s Syndrome have seen record sales in the U.S. Adored by many women, these special scented balls of colored soaps become effervescent upon contact with water, and are very relaxing. And teenager Morgan is well aware of this Read More.

Two guys with Down’s syndrome will help a starry chef for one day Next June 18th, on Lake Garda, a very special lunch will take place. The famous starry chef Filippo La Mantia, in fact, will be helped by Luca and Giorgio, two guys with Down’s syndrome. This particular beneficial event will take place in the renewed restaurant of AQUALUX Hotel SPA Suite&Terme, Read More.

Luxury brands helping people with Down’s syndrome find a job Bulgari, Dior, Fendi and Louis Vuitton are just some of the brands that will help Italian people with Down’s syndrome find a job. All this thanks to the collaboration between the LVMH Group, the multinational luxury goods conglomerate, the Italian Association of People with Down’s Syndrome (AIPD) and the Association Read More.

Model with Down’s Syndrome is making a name for herself in the fashion world “Life is too short to let someone dictate how you should live it. Be proud of who you are and shout it loudly: #SoyYo (#Iammyself)”. This is the message communicated in the new ad campaign of one of the largest chain of Spanish stores, El Corte Ingles. The spot declares Read More.

A network of European hotels and restaurants that hire people with disabilities A European network of hotels and restaurants ready to welcome trainees and workers with intellectual disabilities has been launched. It is called Valueable and is part of the EU project On my own at work, led by some European associations, among whom: the Italian AIPD and Anfass, Down Espana, Associacao Read More.