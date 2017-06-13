She might have been the most beautiful mother in the world

by Angelica Basile - 2017.06.13

The suicide of Marilyn Monroe could hide, among many of its possible motivations, endometriosis. Few know, in fact, that she was one of the first cases of a celebrity with a certified diagnosis of this pathology, caused by the endometrium growing outside of the uterus. Or, that it was precisely the powerful pain killers that she took for this condition that were responsible for the addiction that kept her taking the drugs that eventually cost her her life.

The most famous blond in history discovered that she suffered from this disturbance after having married her second husband, Joe di Maggio, an American baseball hero. It was 1954 and their images were plastered on the covers of all of the major magazines. But the most envied and glamorous couple in Hollywood was missing the one thing they desired most: a child. Marilyn (who was attributed with 14 miscarriages) was unable to become pregnant. In fact, many credit this as the primary reason for the ultimate failure of the marriage.

Despite meeting and then marrying Arthur Miller in 1956 the continual lack of success with fulfilling her maternal instinct, was a constant torment to the star and, it placed in jeopardy her already fragile mental health. As is highlighted in her letter in 1952, in which prior to being operated on for an appendectomy, she begged the surgeon, Marcus Rabwin “Please cut as little as possible” – it reads – “save what you can. But, for the love of God, don’t remove my ovaries”. Words that show beyond a doubt the paranoia that overcame her at the simple thought of not being able to have children.

The truth is that in the 1950’s and even into the next century, a diagnosis of endometriosis meant a definitive sentence of infertility. In fact, its causes remained unknown until just recently. Only in 2009, after 3 centuries of unconfirmed theories, a study conducted by Professor Pietro Giulio Signorile was able to demonstrate that a primary reason for the development of this pathology was due to a the growth of endometrial tissue beyond the uterus. A revolutionary breakthrough that contributed also to changing the perception of the women who suffered from endometriosis. With a current scenario quite different than the one of the past: where, today, the “endogirls” no longer have to hide. Sharing online their hopes and dreams and advice. That, who knows, might have been able to make less bittersweet, the existence of a sex symbol who drove men crazy, but who, in reality, just wanted to be a mother.