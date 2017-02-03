She launched a start-up to save her daughter from a rare illness

by Annalisa Lista - 2017.02.03

Without being a doctor, she was able to launch a bio-tech, start-up that successfully alleviated the suffering of her daughter with a rare illness called Sanfilippo. French woman, Karen Aiach, mother of 9-year-old Ornella, who has a rare syndrome that causes severe cerebral disturbances, dementia, and ultimately premature death, was given no hope by doctors. Instead, Karen, confident of her solid professional training as a business consultant, had no intention of giving up. In 2009, she launched her business, Lysogène , hired researchers and biologists, and set out to discover a cure for her Ornella.The company developed a therapy that gets injected into her daughter’s brain. According to her parents – Ornella is not cured – but she is able to at least smile and sleep peacefully. Today, the business is quoted on the stock exchange and is worth millions.