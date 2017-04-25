She is the first trans to get married in Italy

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.04.25

Next April 27 in Aversa, Italy, Alessia Cinquegrana and Michele Picone will celebrate a truly unique marriage. In fact, for the first time in Italy, a trans woman can marry after receiving sex reassignment without having undergone obligatory surgery. Their love story has been going on for 11 years, and now, thanks to judicial intervention, it can culminate in a civil marriage ceremony. The ATN (Transexual Association in Naples) circulated news of this event, and highlighted that this represents “a concrete step towards total equality that demonstrates it is possible for a transsexual individual to freely choose the path that is best without having to consent to a radical surgical intervention in order to rectify gender and receive an official civil status.”