She is a music star despite her deafness

by Annalisa Lista - 2017.06.08

She’s deaf but her voice left everyone amazed beyond belief. Mandy Harvey, 29-year-old American woman, with her debut song, Try, left America’s Got Talent public and judges spellbound yesterday. Her performance received 2 million likes on Facebook and the question that was certainly on everyone’s mind was: how is she able to sing so perfectly if she can’t hear the music? The answer lies in her singing barefoot, so she can feel the music’s vibration, and her faith in her sign language interpreters who are on hand to help, if needed. Not even she could ever have imagined such an overwhelming success, after having become 100% deaf in 2006, as a result of a serious illness: a situation that left her depressed and discouraged to the point of abandoning her university studies. Only her passion for music enabled her to overcome her depression and see the light at the end of the tunnel. And to come back with an accomplishment that most would have thought impossible.