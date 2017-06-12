She hoped to take off her Minnie ears at the dinner table

by Ivano Abbadessa - 2017.06.12

Loreto was born 22 years ago with only one ear, her right one. Her mother discovered the handicap when she took her new baby in her arms for the first time, in the operating room. She had not been told immediately at birth that her little girl had been born with microtia, a congenital malformation of the outer ear, usually on one side only, that affects 1 out of every 8,000 newborns.

Loreto does not seem to have had any major problems due to her physical appearance. However, in a recent interview in Spain, she told about her elementary school years, and how she went to class wearing “a headband with Minnie Ears, because I wanted to have 2 like all of my classmates”.

Her parents were always concerned about making sure had as few problems at school as possible. They gave her encouragement and sought every type of solution for helping her improve her hearing. In fact, at the start of every school year, they made sure that the teachers paid attention to their daughter to help her keep up with the others. Eventually, they understood that all of their worrying was unnecessary. They came to learn that their Loreto perfectly understood how to work around her limitations herself: “when someone talks into my left ear, I simply move to favor my good side, so the person speaking does not feel uncomfortable”.

But, as one might imagine, microtia is not only a physical handicap, but a serious aesthetic one too. While it is possible, in part, to reconstruct the external ear with either a part of the cartilage from the ribs or by using a synthetic plastic (both equally as effective), it still requires several surgical interventions. For this reason, Loreto’s parents avoided this approach due to their fear of complications. But, at 16, their daughter started feeling uncomfortable with her image and liking herself less. Thus, at 18, Loreto, no longer a minor, took things into her own hands and decided to undergo the reconstructive surgery and to create the missing ear.

It was neither an easy or short-term undertaking. In fact, in these cases, before undergoing the operation, the procedure entails going through psychological therapy, with the aim of elaborating and re-elaborating one’s choice. Because, it is not a simple matter of leaving all feelings attached to the malformation behind, once out of the operating room: “It is necessary to accept that one is born in a certain way and that the surgical intervention will not automatically make one feel exactly the same as someone who has had both ears from birth, which is an important psychological process” – explained Loreto. Who will soon be free of having to borrow some “Minny Ears” from friends, to feel the same as everyone else, like she did as a small child.