She betrayed Le Pen for an Iranian refugee

by Angelica Basile - 2017.06.26

The love story between Béatrice Huret and Moktar is not your usual romantic tale. In fact, the union between the 45-year old French woman, who until a few years ago was an ardent follower of the ultra-racist, Marine Le Pen, and a young Iranian immigrant, is anything but conventional. Just like the place where their paths crossed and where their “spark” was ignited: the sadly famous “Jungle of Calais”. A refugee camp that you can call many things, least of which, romantic. With 10,000 men, women, and children all waiting for their chance to cross The Channel to the United Kingdom. Among them, Moktar, 34-year old professor from Iran, who escaped his country after having converted to Christianity.

When they met, Béatrice was merely a young volunteer who had been moved by a desire to try and do something for all of these people forced to withstand inhuman conditions, only 20 kilometers from her house. What she discovered was not in the game plan, for a fervent Le Pen supporter and card holder of the National Front. For which she had signed up, not only because her policeman husband had been forbidden to do so, but because, truth be told: she had been sincerely worried about the arrival of all of these foreigners.

Upon becoming a widow, her life began to change, albeit very slowly. As she started bringing food and clothes to the “jungle inhabitants”, she experienced a sense of humanity that she had never known. Until the fateful day when her glance met two dark eyes that kept her mesmerized: “I was sitting down and he approached me sweetly and asked if I wanted a cup of tea. It was love at first sight” she explained.

But just like in any ordinary love story, obstacles were abound. Starting with their languages: no French for him, and too little English for her. And today, they are forced to share their passion via webcam. After Moktar was able to arrive in his “Promised Land”. Thanks to Béatrice, who helped him and two other refugees. She procured a small boat and: “She dressed them as if they were going on a little fishing excursion”. A little outing, however, that risked having a tragic ending, had it not been for Her Majesty’s Coast Guard personnel, who rescued the three. Moktar was able to receive asylum and now lives in a refugee hostel in Sheffield. Where Béatrice, who, having been refused the right to transfer to Albione, by the British border authorities, is able to visit every two weeks, by ferryboat. And, despite the myriad of obstacles ahead, she has no doubt: “It is well worth it. Anything for love”.