She beat anorexia by drawing

by Angelica Basile - 2017.02.21

Christie Begnell started drawing scenes about her battle with anorexia while she was being recovered in a private clinic. Anna, the protagonist that she sketched as the eating disorder itself, had a monster-like appearance, with diabolic eyes and bones sticking out. This character followed the young girl in the story everywhere, at all times during the day, showing her all of her defects, making her feel inadequate, pointing out the fact that she was “fat” and forcing her to stop eating. “Actually, that monster was really inside of me” – explained the 24-year old Sydney native, who has today, finally gotten out of the tunnel. And she has decided to reunite all of the drawings made during her long period of treatment, in a comic-style book just published,“Me and my ED”. A work that Christie hopes will serve as a warning to all of the young girls who under estimate the first symptoms of this devastating disease when they appear.