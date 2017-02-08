Sexy philanthropist arrives from Australia

by Ivano Abbadessa - 2017.02.08

Vävven an Australian start-up that sells sex toys is a company based on equity and solidarity. Perhaps it is the first company in this business sector to earmark 30% of its profits to the one of the most important, global social welfare and volunteer ngo networks, Oxfam. Profits gained from sales of vibrators, handcuffs, whips and super-hot lingerie, are, in part, reserved for sex education programs for young people, AIDS prevention and female protection programs, etc. A reason to be proud for founder and president of the company, Jak Haines, who is convinced that this is the future of capitalism in the next Milennium: doing business, while keeping in mind those who will come after us.