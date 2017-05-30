Sexuality as experienced by the disabled explained with humour

Sexuality as experienced by the disabled explained with humourby Annalisa Lista - 2017.05.30
She did not want to give up sex because of her disability. So challenging hundreds of taboos and armed with a strong sense of humour, she kept the promise made to herself. We are talking about the Italian writer Barbara Galaschelli, who in a very light-hearted and ironic way, tells the story of her losing her virginity in Non volevo morire vergine (I did not want to die a virgin), a best-seller that is now the subject of many readings across all of Italy. Barbara’s life became complicated early on. At the age of fifteen to be exact, when a dive into shallow water rendered her tetraplegic. A painful event that prevented her from expressing her sexuality for many years. Until one day when she said, “enough is enough.” With the help of her parents and the comic streak that has never abandoned her she took back her body and her sensuality, exploring the variegated male universe until she found the soulmate who accompanied her to the altar.
