Sex education for the over 65s with Pornhub

Related:

Where elderly women with breast cancer are denied even basic treatment In the United Kingdom, elderly women with breast cancer are denied even basic treatment like chemotherapy and surgery. The National Audit of Breast Cancer in Older Patients, revealed, for the first time, the figures concerning the phenomenon. According to experts, doctors are concerned that elderly women might not cope with Read More.

Flip-flopped lifestyles have see retirees more active than young workers Forget the image of the 30 or 40-something who runs from the office to the health club to work out for hours. In reality, the young worker of today is more sedentary than his/her elderly, retired colleague. Compared to the over-70 category, they are seated 30 minutes more each day. Read More.

An antibody provides new therapy for macular degeneration For the first time a new therapy has demonstrated success with significantly slowing the progression of macular degeneration. A serious pathology that is the principle cause of blindness in the over-60 population for five million people throughout the world. According to the results of a clinical study published in Science Read More.

Teens have the same activity levels as someone who is 60 Teenagers have the same level of activity as an elderly person. Researchers from the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health found 'alarmingly low' rates of movement in older teens and declared that physical activity levels for all minors were much lower than expected. The most astonishing finding was that Read More.

The oldest gymnast in the world still dazzles crowds everywhere Johanna Quaas is a world icon for active aging. For this 92-year old German woman, turning and jumping on the balance beam is kid’s stuff. Steady and flexible like a high-school girl, she left many stupefied as they watched her perform at the prestigious Gymnastics Festival of Berlin, that just Read More.