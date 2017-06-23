Severe rules and new technology not enough to fight traffic deaths

by Angelica Basile - 2017.06.23

There is an historic increase in accidental deaths around the world. Especially those resulting from accidents on the road: +10% over the last fifteen years. At least, this is what was documented in a large-scale study that was highlighted in the pages of Stever Casner’s book “Careful: A User’s Guide to Our Injury-Prone Minds”. According to which the principal cause of decreasing safety on the road is what has been termed “homeostasis of risk”. Which means a tendency to feel so protected and safe, that we take more risks than we normally would. The author’s example is cyclists who wear a helmet while riding their bikes in the city: they are more likely to lose their lives in an accident, compared to those who wear no helmet at all, because of an excess of self-confidence and feeling perfectly in command behind their handlebars.