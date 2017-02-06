Seven percent of Australian Catholic priests accused of child sex abuse

by Editorial Staff - 2017.02.06

The huge scandal that has been taking place in Australia regarding pedophilia and the clergy there, has recently been substantiated. A Commission established in 2012, by the Australian government to investigate pedophilia in the Church, has released a figure as high as 7%: the percentage of Catholic priests accused to have sexually abused children in the years between 1950 – 2010. The commission, that denounced the fact that many of the accusations and suspicions were not adequately investigated, examined as many as 4,444 cases of pedophilia in various diocese throughout the country. Of particular interest to the priests were little girls who were 10 and a half years old, and males, usually around 11 and a half. The Vatican is keeping a close watch on the development of this affair, seeing as Australian Cardinal, George Pell, today a high-ranking Economic advisor to Pope Francis, was recently interrogated by the commission for presumably having covered up episodes of sexual abuse when he was bishop in Australia.