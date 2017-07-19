Seven graduates in sex assistance for the disabled

Related:

Sexy-robot to satisfy desires of individuals with Alzheimer’s Robots might someday satisfy the sexual needs of the elderly in retirement homes. In fact, this proposal has been put forth by the International Foundation for Responsible Robotics. Which highlights that already, robots are employed as caretakers for the over-70 populations, and therefore, could also be used for therapeutic purposes for Read More.

Sexuality as experienced by the disabled explained with humour She did not want to give up sex because of her disability. So challenging hundreds of taboos and armed with a strong sense of humour, she kept the promise made to herself. We are talking about the Italian writer Barbara Galaschelli, who in a very light-hearted and ironic way, tells the Read More.

Here’s how we gay, disabled individuals fall in love Sex, disability, and homosexuality. These three words don’t go together for most people. To refute the myth that a disabled person, perhaps a gay one, cannot look for love, an amusing video was launched by the Italian association in Bologna, Jump Oltre (Jump Beyond) , that defends the rights of Read More.

Their Valentine’s Day is from another world This Saint Valentine's Day is dedicated to a special love story. The one between Hélène and Laurence, two lesbians who are disabled. One with a serious handicap as a result of a car accident, and the other with brain damage due to a cerebrovascular problem at the age of 20. Read More.

How to find a mate without hiding your disability Glimmer is the first dating app that does not hide the disability of its users. Among the current, popular apps, of which Tinder is a prime example, it is virtually impossible to include a disability as part of the info listed on your profile. From the format for images, where Read More.