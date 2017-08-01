Serious risk of colorectal cancer for obese teenagers

Related:

Where elderly women with breast cancer are denied even basic treatment In the United Kingdom, elderly women with breast cancer are denied even basic treatment like chemotherapy and surgery. The National Audit of Breast Cancer in Older Patients, revealed, for the first time, the figures concerning the phenomenon. According to experts, doctors are concerned that elderly women might not cope with Read More.

UK has some of the worst survival rates for cancer in Europe The UK is trailing behind the likes of Romania, Latvia and Greece when it comes to diagnosing and treating cancer, research suggests. With the exception of a type of skin cancer known as melanoma, the average adult five-year survival rates for patients diagnosed with nine other types of cancer between Read More.

In the UK more cancer cases than marriages More new diagnosis of cancer than marriages. This is the tendency in the United Kingodm, verified by the research center Macmillan Cancer Support that has just released a report on the issue. Figures speak clear: 361,216 new cases of tumors compared to 289,841 weddings in 2015. More than half of Read More.

Unique tatoos for women who have had mastectomies She sees these tatoos as therapeutic. Alexia Cassar, is from France, and is a pioneer in Europe in nipple “reconstruction” for women who have had a mastectomy, and therefore, no longer have one (or two). Thanks to this special 3D-technique of drawing, imported from the United States, that is based Read More.

Workers comp awarded Italian worker with tumor who used cell phone excessively In Italy, someone who is affected by a head tumor after excessive use of a cell phone for work purposes can expect to be compensated for permanent disability. In fact, the court in Florence, Italy, ruled that INAIL, the country’s insurance agency responsible for work injuries, must compensate a man Read More.