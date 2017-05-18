Separated fathers have to fight to spend more time with the kids

Separated fathers have to fight to spend more time with the kidsby Beatrice Credi - 2017.05.18
In France, of the 3.4 million kids from divorced parents, three fourths, which means 2.5 million, no longer steps foot in the home of the parent with whom he/she does not live. Which, in most cases, is the father’s house. Seeing that in 80% of the divorces, it is the mother who receives custody of the children. Which does not mean that the father no longer has contact with the kids, it’s just that they no longer share their day-to-day with him. At least this is the snapshot that France’s national statistics institute has published, in a first study of its kind, that creates the identikit of French families. Another fundamental lesson from the study is that the traditional family model is changing, even if the old family models are still the most common with 71% of children growing up in this context (compared to 11% in newly formed families and 18% single-parent). However, a growing number of very young children is exposed to peers who come from previous unions.
Paying alimony to maintain ex-partner’s lifestyle gets some clarificationBad news for Italian husbands who are considering legal separation. Unfortunately, a new clarification is spoiling the party of many “nearly-singles” who were celebrating after the recent pronouncement of the Supreme Court regarding alimony payments. The recent sentence demanded a reorientation of “maintaining lifestyles” previously enjoyed by the “ex” (during Read More...
I love you but don’t want to marry youAfter divorce, they don’t give up on love, but they are more cautious. We are talking specifically about those 50-somethings that, after having failed with “the first real soul mate”, when they find the second “one and only”, prefer living together instead of walking down the aisle. A choice that Read More...
How many people commit suicide in Europe?Out of the 4.9 million deaths reported in the European Union (EU) in 2014, 58 000 (1.2%) were due to intentional self-harm. Almost 8 in 10 suicides (77%) were committed by men and about half (48%) by a person aged between 40 and 65. In absolute terms, Germany (10 300 Read More...
Frequent, quality prenatal check-ups are best anti-anxiety therapyIt is called scanxiety. A form of anxiety experienced by pregnant women who are obsessed with taking a myriad of tests to see if the fetus is healthy. According to a survey undertaken by online platform ChannelMum.com, for example, a third of British women who are expecting, do not trust the test Read More...
Like this, Rome’s garbage will make the Austrians happyThere is one Italian record that few talk about: export. No, we’re not talking about red wine, cheese, or fashion.We are talking about garbage. The numbers regarding this subject were published in the most recent report released by ISPRA (Italy’s equivalent to the USA’s Environmental Protection Agency): 487 kg are produced Read More...
A video to honor the strength of women for Mother’s DayA naked woman sinks to the floor of her shower as she looks defeated and another covers her mouth to hold back sobs while looking at herself in a mirror. These two women are just a few featured in a heart-wrenching video that reveals the agony of raising a critically Read More...