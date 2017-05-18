Separated fathers have to fight to spend more time with the kids

by Beatrice Credi - 2017.05.18

In France, of the 3.4 million kids from divorced parents, three fourths, which means 2.5 million, no longer steps foot in the home of the parent with whom he/she does not live. Which, in most cases, is the father’s house. Seeing that in 80% of the divorces, it is the mother who receives custody of the children. Which does not mean that the father no longer has contact with the kids, it’s just that they no longer share their day-to-day with him. At least this is the snapshot that France’s national statistics institute has published, in a first study of its kind, that creates the identikit of French families. Another fundamental lesson from the study is that the traditional family model is changing, even if the old family models are still the most common with 71% of children growing up in this context (compared to 11% in newly formed families and 18% single-parent). However, a growing number of very young children is exposed to peers who come from previous unions.