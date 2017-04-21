Separated couples use an app to keep things under control

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.04.21

The app 2houses.com helps separated parents manage their particular situation. A “facilitator” of “co-parenting” that simplifies communication and organization of the house and kids, and, at the same time, helps avoid stress and fighting. For example, this instrument helps manage: spending, school, after-school activities, medical information, and lots more, with one’s ex-partner or other members of the family. In this way, everyone is “on the same page” without danger of forgetting or misunderstanding something. And, for the management of finances, an efficient account is available at any moment, so it is easy to verify if the agreements for who needs to pay whom are being upheld. No more forgotten birthdays or kids left somewhere by accident with no ride home. And, most importantly: no more hysterical, accusatory telephone calls being exchanged due to some irresponsible mishap. The application currently counts more than 100,000 users in more than 140 countries throughout the world. And, it can also be used by “career-couples”, too busy to keep all affairs of the household in order.