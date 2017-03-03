Sentence against Italy for not having avoided another act of domestic violence

by Beatrice Credi - 2017.03.03

A sentence without precedence. The European Court of Human Rights, has, in fact, condemned Italy for not having acted in time, to prevent yet another of many cases of domestic violence against a woman by her husband: despite the numerous complaints that had been filed. In this specific case, in addition to the harm against the woman, the son died at the hands of the husband. Elisaveta Talpis lived with her husband, daughter, and 19-year-old son in the Italian province of Udine. She had gone to the authorities to register a complaint about fights, mistreatment and threats, but no follow-up was ever done. Shortly thereafter, the son was knifed to death by her violent husband. According to the judges in Strasburg “Italy did not react with sufficient rapidity to protect a woman and her son from the domestic violence perpetrated by the husband” , thus, not upholding its ”obligation to protect the life of a person” and, therefore, violating articles 2, 3 and 14 of the European Convention of Human Rights. The sentence is not definitive and an appeal is possible. However, it is a tragic milestone for the country, in any event.