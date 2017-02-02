Send small children to parties with anti-ballon-popping headphones

by Angelica Basile - 2017.02.02

Soon it will be obligatory to protect kids’ hearing with special headphones at parties. Due to the noise from popping the famous colored ballons that apparently, can destroy the little ones’ tympanies. The alarm was launched in a recent study, published by the University of Alberta, that measured in a laboratory, the noise from the explosion of these balloons, which reached 168 decibel: higher than that produced from the shooting of a shot gun (calibre 12 for hunting) that reaches 165 dB. Also higher than thunder (120) and, still, a firecracker (140). Results that warrant the message sent to parents by the researchers: more attention on their part when organizing or sending their kids to parties. It takes only one explosion of this type to cause permanent damage to the tympany of a small child, whose ears are more sensitive than those of adults. In the most extreme cases, a child could even become deaf.