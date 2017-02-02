Seeing same GP each time cuts the risk of hospital admissions

by Editorial Staff - 2017.02.02

Allowing patients to continuously see the same GP would slash the number of unnecessary visits to hospital and save the NHS billions, according to a new study by the Health Foundation. The new investigation found that patients who have a high continuity of GP care are 12% less likely to be avoidably rushed to hospital than those passed around to various doctors. Research published today in the British Medical Journal (BMJ) analysed patient-level data for more than 230,000 people in England aged between 62 and 82. The researchers suggest that a trusting relationship with a designated family doctor prompts better clinical decisions because patients are more open about their problems.