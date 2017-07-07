Second generations plague immigration

Second generations plague immigrationby Annalisa Lista - 2017.07.07
Children of Maghrebi immigrants in France are unemployed in record numbers. Compared to French-born citizens, the number of second-generation North Africans, within 10 years of finishing high school who are unemployed is double that of their native born peers. A level of disparity exists between young people “Made in France” and those who are foreign born, even among those who have jobs. Two facts demonstrate this perfectly. The first, in the overwhelming majority of cases, young people from immigrant families have to accept unpaid internships and precarious work contracts without any guarantees. The second, compared to the national average, children of immigrants have 18% less chance of obtaining a management or higher position in either the public or private sectors.
How many foreign nurses are there in Italy
In Italy, there are 37,500 nurses of foreign origin. In total, immigrant healthcare professionals in this country are about 62,000, including 18,000 doctors, 2,500 pharmacists; 3,500 physiotherapists and 500 psychologists. The majority of them work in private facilities due to the ban on participation in public examinations requiring Italian citizenship. Read More.
How many foreign business owners are there in Italy?
The number of foreign business owners in Italy, today reaching 575,000, is continually increasing. The current figure represents 9.5% of the total number of business owners nationally. Though a bit slower than the most recent period, the first trimester of this year, the balance between opening and closings of foreign Read More.
Website informing on the employment of refugees
The Skills2Work project has released an online platform which provides information on the labour market integration of refugees and beneficiaries of international protection in 9 participating EU member states: Belgium, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Slovak Republic, Slovenia, Spain, and the United Kingdom. Refugees, employers and service providers will find Read More.
When government aid stops immigrants look for work
In Scandinavia, the success of one experiment for integration of new arrivals has been confirmed. Between 2015 - 2016, in fact, the number of non-EU residents in Denmark who found work doubled. The merit has been attributed, most of all, to the cuts that the Danish government made to the overly generous Read More.
Britain’s “May Plan” targets immigrants, including those from Italy
While Italy is divided over if and how to grant citizenship to the children of immigrants, England is planning on getting rid of immigrants altogether. This is true for Italians who emigrated to the UK, but also for many other EU citizens. It seems as if this is the enormous Read More.
Sweden is a true laboratory of immigrant integration
It will be interesting to see what unemployed Swedish citizens (5%) think about the recent official estimates regarding the integration of immigrants in the workplace. In fact, it has been declared that 80% of the nearly 150,000 positions that will be created between 2017-2018 will go to foreigners. An announcement Read More.