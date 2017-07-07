Second generations plague immigration

Related:

How many foreign nurses are there in Italy In Italy, there are 37,500 nurses of foreign origin. In total, immigrant healthcare professionals in this country are about 62,000, including 18,000 doctors, 2,500 pharmacists; 3,500 physiotherapists and 500 psychologists. The majority of them work in private facilities due to the ban on participation in public examinations requiring Italian citizenship. Read More.

How many foreign business owners are there in Italy? The number of foreign business owners in Italy, today reaching 575,000, is continually increasing. The current figure represents 9.5% of the total number of business owners nationally. Though a bit slower than the most recent period, the first trimester of this year, the balance between opening and closings of foreign Read More.

Website informing on the employment of refugees The Skills2Work project has released an online platform which provides information on the labour market integration of refugees and beneficiaries of international protection in 9 participating EU member states: Belgium, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Slovak Republic, Slovenia, Spain, and the United Kingdom. Refugees, employers and service providers will find Read More.

When government aid stops immigrants look for work In Scandinavia, the success of one experiment for integration of new arrivals has been confirmed. Between 2015 - 2016, in fact, the number of non-EU residents in Denmark who found work doubled. The merit has been attributed, most of all, to the cuts that the Danish government made to the overly generous Read More.

Britain’s “May Plan” targets immigrants, including those from Italy While Italy is divided over if and how to grant citizenship to the children of immigrants, England is planning on getting rid of immigrants altogether. This is true for Italians who emigrated to the UK, but also for many other EU citizens. It seems as if this is the enormous Read More.