Second-generation immigrants in the Italian schools are on the increase

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.03.31

In the Italian schools, nearly 60% of pupils of foreign origin were born in Italy: equal to almost 479,000 out of a total of about 815,000 foreign students. Their number is continuously increasing. In the last five years (from 2011/2012 to 2015/2016) it grew by 43.2%, while over the previous year the increase was equal to 6.2% (+28,093 units). Second generation students in the Italian classrooms now represent 5.4% of all students, from kindergarten to secondary school of second degree (they were 3.7% in 2011/2012). The data are the result of the statistical survey by Ministry of Education, University and Research, published on the occasion of the National Seminar “Builders of Bridges”, held in Reggio Emilia and Gattatico, Emilia-Romagna Region.

