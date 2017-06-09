Scottish Episcopal Church votes to allow same-sex weddings

Scottish Episcopal Church votes to allow same-sex weddingsby Editorial Staff - 2017.06.09
The Scottish Episcopal Church has voted to allow gay couples to marry in church. It makes it the first major Christian church in the UK to allow same-sex marriages. The vote to amend canon law on marriage, removing the stipulation that it is between a man and a woman, was carried yesterday by the Synod in Edinburgh. It means that gay Christians from any Anglican Church can now ask to be married in a Scottish Episcopal Church. Clergy who wish to officiate at gay marriages will have to “opt-in”. The church said this meant that those who disagreed with gay marriage would be protected and not have to act against their conscience.
