Scotland Yard enlists the help of barbers as informers

by Angelica Basile - 2017.02.14

Great Britain enlists the help of barbers to combat the suicide plague in young males, the main cause of death amongst men under 45 years. An initiative founded with the help of the governing board of the Public Health of England, the Lions Barber. The collective is composed of around 30 beard and goatee specialists who, alongside their professional development, also take part in a comprehensive mental-health training course. The idea behind the project is that time spent at the barbers is time out for relaxation and escape from everyday problems. For this reason, he who helps you maintain your appearance often becomes a confidant. It is therefore important that every barber is able to recognise the first signs of self-harm or suicidal thoughts. Tom Chapman, aged thirty-two and one of the groups founders states, “We have been ‘trained’ to recognise danger signs, we are convinced that from now on we can offer important help to save many people who often only need to be listened to and advised at the right moment”.