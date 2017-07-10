Score card after introduction of Road Homicide law

Score card after introduction of Road Homicide lawby Roberta Lunghini - 2017.07.10
In Italy, after a little more than one year from the introduction of the new Road Homicide law, it’s time for a score card. The new measure assigns extremely severe penalties to those who commit this new crime, especially if under the influence of alcohol or drugs. In these 15 months, a type of pre-test was given to 38,936 drivers to evaluate alcohol consumption, of which 2,088 were positive, and then confirmed with a breathalyser, that registered an alcolemic rate superior to 0.5 g/l. The number of drivers who were asked to take behavioral tests and saliva screening to detect possible presence of drugs were 2,753, of which 675 resulted positive for at least one substance. As for the number of car accidents, in the first semester of 2017, fatal accidents had increased 4.6% compared to the same period last year (from 695 to 727). These data were communicated in a special meeting that took place on the occasion of the 70th anniversary celebration of the Traffic Police in Italy.
If you have fallen hopelessly in love with a colleague and you don't know how to tell him/her, today it is possible to let a robot do the dirty work for you. Thanks to the new and well-publicized meeting app Fleed that can be installed easily on any company's computer
Italy wins an award that it could well do without: the highest percentage of inactive individuals in the EU. Eurostat, has just published the data regarding Italy's percentage (compared to all EU member states) of those between the ages of 15 - 64 who are not part of the workforce. Which
The 10 films competing for this year's Lux Film Prize have been revealed. The movies, selected by the Lux Film Prize's selection panel, cover a variety of situations: young people coming of age, activists for social change, people struggling to start a new life in a new context, or those
Sun and great food are not enough to guarantee a good quality of life for Italians, recently pronounced the loneliest in Europe. Compared to the EU average of 6%, more than 13% of Italians confess that they have no one upon whom they can depend, when in need. This unexpected
In Spain, starting from this June 30th, the father's last name will no longer automatically come before the mother's. After that date, in fact, the Civil Registry reform, that regulates the legal name of the newborn, will be in force. Up until now, the Iberian Peninsula used a system that
In Italy, the number of divorces is continuing to rise, but Facebook is continuing to be one of the causes. In fact, new technologies in general, especially social networks, have contributed to an increase in family conflicts, because they favor new friendships and extra-conjugal stimuli. An Italian consumer association, Adico,