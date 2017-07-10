Score card after introduction of Road Homicide law

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.07.10

In Italy, after a little more than one year from the introduction of the new Road Homicide law, it’s time for a score card. The new measure assigns extremely severe penalties to those who commit this new crime, especially if under the influence of alcohol or drugs. In these 15 months, a type of pre-test was given to 38,936 drivers to evaluate alcohol consumption, of which 2,088 were positive, and then confirmed with a breathalyser, that registered an alcolemic rate superior to 0.5 g/l. The number of drivers who were asked to take behavioral tests and saliva screening to detect possible presence of drugs were 2,753, of which 675 resulted positive for at least one substance. As for the number of car accidents, in the first semester of 2017, fatal accidents had increased 4.6% compared to the same period last year (from 695 to 727). These data were communicated in a special meeting that took place on the occasion of the 70th anniversary celebration of the Traffic Police in Italy.