Scientists suggest ways to make cannabis safer

by Editorial Staff - 2017.03.02

Scientists are calling for a major effort to make cannabis use less harmful as several European countries have relaxed their laws around cannabis use, including the Netherlands, Spain and Portugal, and in the US eight states have formally legalised recreational use of the drug. Researchers at King’s College London and UCL said it was now crucial for health officials to consider measures to reduce the harm from cannabis use. Many of the health risks that users face could be reduced by discouraging people from smoking it with tobacco, and using vapourisers instead. Writing in the journal Lancet Psychiatry, researchers said that in regions that have legalised cannabis, health interventions could target the drug through caps that enforce a limit on the strength of cannabis, and higher taxation on the most potent varieties. Tinkering with the chemical composition of cannabis could also make the drug safer without altering the pleasurable effects users want, they add.