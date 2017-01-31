Scientists say dog might be better than sister or brother

by Annalisa Lista - 2017.01.31

For couples who are undecided about having that second child, a recent study from Cambridge might help. The English experts have no doubt: buying a dog is better. Because, according to the data that has recently emerged, babies receive more benefits from the company of a dog, cat, or rabbit, than from a little brother or sister. These four-legged friends contribute a more positive impact on overall growth, social relationships, emotional health, and control of negative reactions. For at least two reasons. Compared to human beings, they are more affectionate and playful. But, most of all, they do not talk. A factor that represents the unconscious benefit to children of not being attacked, negatively responded to, or feeling judged.