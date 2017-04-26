Science tells us that using food to comfort kids is not wise

by Beatrice Credi - 2017.04.26

“Eat and you’ll feel better”. The famous line parents give to their kids from an early age, to try and make them feel better. But, using food to negotiate a child’s mood can end up being a precursor to anorexia, bulimia, or obesity in adolescence. At least, that is what has emerged from one of the first studies published on this subject, in Child Development. For the first time, this report sheds light on what is called in jargon, “emotional feeding” which is nothing less than members of the family, especially moms and grandmothers, depicting food as the cure to all ills, thus encouraging it as a way to find comfort. Without knowing, however, that these kids risk becoming “emotional eaters”. In other words, at risk of paying a high price for an upbringing that, unfortunately, taught them to refuse or abuse food according to their emotional state at any given moment.