Science has overcome all barriers for kitesurfing

by Beatrice Credi - 2017.02.27

Soon, kitesurf will be enjoyed by individuals with disabilities too. Even those in wheelchairs will be able to fly among the waves of the sea. But, instead of the usual board, they can stay comfortably seated on a special platform created by the French engineering institute ESTACA. The prototype is called Kiteboatspeed, and it was designed by the best students, specialized in experimentation and commericalization of new solutions for mobility and transportation, targeted to people with and without motor challenges. This particularly innovative project is in its final stages. As soon as it passes the last aerodynamic test, it will be available on the market in the summer of 2017.

