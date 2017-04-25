School lunches help save millions of British children from hunger

by Ivano Abbadessa - 2017.04.25

As many as 3 million British children are at risk of malnutrition by the end of the school year. In fact, there has been an increase in the number of families who could not otherwise provide regular, healthy, and balanced daily meals for their child, without the assistance of the school. To the point that the Parliamentary commission that was created to evaluate the phenomenon, listened to drammatic testimonials from children, who, lose a lot or put on a lot of weight during the summer break, due to a poor diet. Which also causes serious physical consequences. For this reason, a detailed report has advised the government to create a program that helps associations and charity groups throughout the country fight what the UK has recognized as a serious social challenge.