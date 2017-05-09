“Save Lives: #SlowDown”, a new campaign about the dangers of speed

“Save Lives: #SlowDown”, a new campaign about the dangers of speedby Beatrice Credi - 2017.05.09
Excessive or inappropriate speed contributes to 1 in 3 road traffic fatalities worldwide. Around 1.25 million people die every year on the world’s roads. Typically 40–50% of drivers go over posted speed limits. Drivers who are male, young and under the influence of alcohol are more likely to be involved in speed-related crashes. Road traffic crashes remain the number one cause of death among young people aged 15–29 years. They are estimated to cost countries from 3-5% of GDP and push many families into poverty. Road traffic fatality rates are nearly 3 times lower in Europe compared to Africa. Countries that have had the most success in drastically reducing rates of road traffic death and injury in recent decades – Netherlands, Sweden, and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland among them – are those that have addressed the issue holistically. The new report “Managing speed” by the World Health Organization was released in advance of the Fourth UN Global Road Safety Week, 8–14 May 2017. The week and its related campaign “Save Lives: #SlowDown” draw attention to the dangers of speed and the measures which should be put in place to address this leading risk for road traffic deaths and injuries.
