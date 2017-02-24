Same-sex couples can enter into partnerships in Slovenia

by Editorial Staff - 2017.02.24

From today, same-sex couples can enter into partnerships in Slovenia. The new law give gay couples largely the same rights as heterosexuals though barring them from applying for joint adoption and medically assisted insemination. A good news for many activists who tirelessly fought to reach this important milestone. However they will continue to strive for complete equality of heterosexual and same-sex couples. A number of other European Union states have legally recognised same-sex marriages, including Britain, France and Spain, but the issue remains contentious in many other EU countries. The new law was passed after a December 2015 referendum rejected a draft which would also have given gay couples the right to adopt children.