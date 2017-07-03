Sam, the first educational transgender toy

Related:

In this school trans students don’t feel different Increase in the number of Spanish schools that promote ad hoc programs for the inclusion of transgender students. In fact, there is a “certificate of recognition” for those schools who provide special training to teachers, students, and families who want to contribute to overcoming prejudice and discrimination against individuals who Read More.

Don’t call me Alexandra, word of the first transgender gondolier «My name is Alex Hai, and I am transgender. The correct pronouns to use when referring to me are he/him/his». This is what we can read in a post recently published by a gondolier in Venice on his Fb profile. About him everything has been said or written and he Read More.

European Court blasts Russia ‘gay propaganda’ law A Russian law that bans gay “propaganda” encourages homophobia and discrimination, the European court of human rights has ruled. Three Russian gay rights activists brought the case against the 2013 federal statute, widely known as the “gay propaganda” law, after they were arrested between 2009-12 for protesting against local anti-gay Read More.

Stories of consolation for women who discovered their husbands were gay Girls, if you ended up marrying a gay man without having known it, the following stories should make you feel better. Even, if only to show you that you are in good company. Take the numerous wives in Hollywood, for example, whose marriages ended when “he” decided to come out, Read More.

Showstopper in Serbian politics: lesbian Prime Minister Woman and lesbian, new Prime Minister of Serbia, Ana Brnabic, has uprooted taboos in one of the most conservative and homophobic countries in Europe.42 years old, declared homosexual, she was just sworn in by the new president of the country, Aleksandar Vucic. “It is a great honor for me, but, at Read More.